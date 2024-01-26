Joshua Higgins set to represent Bahamas at ILCA7 Men’s World Champ

Joshua Higgins is all set to represent the Bahamas in the ILCA7 Men’s World Championship which commenced in Australia on Thursday

Bahamas: Joshua Higgins is all set to represent the Bahamas in the ILCA7 Men’s World Championship which commenced in Australia on Thursday. The championship is one of the last few qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

The opening ceremony of the championship was held last night with a moving welcome to 53 countries and 150 sailors. There are a number of sailors vying to qualify their country for the upcoming Paris Olympics, with many also vying for the opportunity to represent their country at the Games itself.

The opening ceremony also featured a speech from Frances Adamson, Governor of South Australia, Minister Andrea Michaels MP, World Sailing President Quanhai Li, and Adelaide Sailing Club Commodore Peter Royle.

They extended best wishes to sailors and said that they are looking forward to an exciting week of racing as the best in the world battle it out on South Australian waters.

The championship has started on January 26 and will end on January 31, 2024. In the week-long events, the sailors will participate in different series and pave their path to the Paris Olympics.

The two consecutive races for the qualifying series will take place on January 26, 2024, and the other two consecutive races, which will also be qualifying in nature, will be held on January 27, 2024. Australia will host a qualifying series of two consecutive races on January 28, 2024.

The two consecutive races of the qualifying and final series will take place on January 29, 2024. These races will determine whether four have been sailed. On January 30, 2024, the two consecutive races of the qualifying and final series will take place.

On January 31, 2024, there will be one medal race and one last race.

Through the championships, the seven highest-placed sailors will be selected from different countries. These countries will earn a quota, and the regatta will feature a series of races, providing a minimum of six races. The last day will feature one medal race with one further opening series race for those not assigned to the medal race.