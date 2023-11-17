Jordon Crooks becomes leading 50 SCY Freestyle

In the morning Crooks recorded his fourth career sub 22 second performance of 21.95.He was the only sub 22 seconds performance in the heats

Caribbean: World Short Course Champion and NCAA Champion Jordon Crooks sizzled with 21.95 LCM Freestyle to rank 9th in the world and become the leading 50 SCY Freestyle 18.46.

The meet, which had a heats contested in LCM and the finals in SCY, saw a number of stars from the CARIFTA region and diaspora in action, with Crooks leading by example.

In the morning Crooks recorded his fourth career sub 22 second performance of 21.95.He was the only sub 22 seconds performance in the heats. Yet again we have to look at the impact of the swim that ranks him as the ninth fastest swimmer of this season starting from September 1.

Also let us look continue to speak of the quality of the region’s sprinters. It may be early but to to be in the top 25 speaks to your worth . At number 10 is Trinidad and Tobago Olympian and NR Dylan Carter at 21.98.

At number 12 is World Short Course junior record holder Kenzo Simons of Suriname now representing Netherlands at 22.02. At 17 is Bahamian NR and newly minted PAN AM Bronze medallist Lamar Taylor at 22.13.

When we got to the finals we recall the undefeated record of Jordan. In 2021 win in 19.39 (split 9.32). Last year win in 18.60(split 8.74). What would happen this year the streak continues!

The splits read 8.81 and 9.59 to touch in 18.40 to set a new SB and NCAA leading mark. He was the only sub 19 seconds performer.

As we mentioned the regional stars present were World Junior champion Nikoli Blackman of Trinidad and Tobago for the Vols . His countryman Zarek Wilson Alabama. For the diaspora Sebastian Sergile swimming for Virginia . He is the son of Alain Sergile , the first Haitian Olympin swimmer.

Jordan helped Blackman to his first NCAA victory he lead off the Vols in 18.46 in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Blackman held his own on the third leg to split 19.37 as the Vols won in an NCAA A time of 1:16.03.

Crooks ended the day with a victory in the 400 yard medley relay. He had the fastest butterfly split of 45.07 as the total time read 3:05.52.

Crooks is the fastest active regional swimmer in the 50 LCM freestyle at 21.73 .In the 50 SCY freestyle 17.93 and 50 SCM freestyle 20.31 he is the all time leader. In SCY he is the second fastest performer of all time and in SCM is the sixth fastest swimmer of all time.

