Jordon Crooks becomes 4th fastest all time in CARIFTA region

Caribbean: University of Tennessee’s Cayman Islands standout Jordan Crooks continues to impress at his school’s mid season invitational. This year he lowered the school record in the 200 yard freestyle.

In his freshman year he swam just the heats. Then he split 45.95 en route to 1:36.28. Last year swimming just the 800 yard freestyle relay the split was 45.82 and the final time was 1:34.30.

This only racing the lead leg on the relay he went out in 44.51 and the total time read 1:32.07.

Crooks rockets from eighth all time in programme history to number one. He bettered the old school mark set by Joey Reilman of 1:32.35. The Vols record was set in 2019 when Reilman won the SEC Silver in the event. The Gold that year was won by Aruban Mikel Schreuders (University of Missourri in a then SEC record of 1:31.27.

Crooks is number the fourth fastest all time CARIFTA region history. The top five is dominated by the Cayman Islands. Brett Fraser (Florida) is number five with 1:32.21(2011).

Number three is older brother Shaune (Florida) with 1:31.70 (2009). Schreuders is number two .The leader is Team TTO’s Dylan Carter with his 2017 swim of 1:30.95. The NCAA A cut is 1:31.74.

The Vols won the relay in 6:19.77.

The opening session of the second day saw the MR record fall in the 200 yard medley relay. The Vols A team won in 1:23.14.That lowered the 2018 Alabama standard of 1:23.38.He gave blazing butterfly leg of 19.64 to take the advantage from Virginia and ensure the win.

The success started from the morning as he lowered his 100 LCM PB from 54.15 in January to 54.04. That would propel to his second consecutive win in 45.30 (split 20.92) in the SCY pool.

Purdue ‘s Jamaican freshman Nathaniel Thomas continued to make inroads in the all time Jamaican rankings. Competing at his school’s Invitational on the opening day he lowered his 50 SCY PB in the heats.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com