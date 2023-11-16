Jones Group to sponsor Secondary Schools Football Competition

Jones Group Limited has partnered with the Department of Sports to sponsor the Secondary Schools Football Championships.

St Kitts and Nevis: Jones Group Limited has partnered with the Department of Sports to sponsor the Secondary Schools Football Championships in St Kitts and Nevis.

Each secondary school in the Federation inclusive of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and AVEC are participating in several categories including Females Open, Under 14, Under 17 and Open males.

Director of Sports Jeffrey Hazel indicated that this huge investment by Jones Group Limited shall assist in bringing a level playing field for all schools and players to compete.

“The sponsorship of Jones Group Limited will enable all schools to be on the same level when it comes to presentation and organization. We intend to make the school sports product one that can have lasting relationships on and off the field. On behalf of the all of us at the Ministry and Department of Sports, we express our sincerest gratitude to Jones Group Limited for their sponsorship of the Schools Football Leagues”, Hazel commented.

CEO of Jones Group Limited Ms. Jones said “Jones Group Limited is happy to support the football program of the Department of Sports. It’s an opportunity for young boys and girls to develop their skills in a competitive environment where the company’s values are aligned”.

Jones Group Limited shall be the title sponsor of the Female Open, Under 14, Under 17 and Open Males Competitions

The Jones Group Limited U14 SECONDARY SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPETITION is kicking off on November 7, 2023.

AVEC and CFBC shall feature in the Open males category.

After the first round matches were postponed due to the inclement weather matches are expected to commence next Tuesday 31st October, 2023 from 3:30pm at Pasty Allers Playing Field, Samuel-Williams Sports Complex in Verchilds and Cayon Sports Complex.

The Department of Sports take this opportunity to express gratitude to its sponsors Jones Group Limited, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, C&C and Angostura Chill, Eletto, the SKNFA, Apple Sider, ProVideo Production and the Ministry of Education.

