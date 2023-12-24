Jolly Harbour Marina becomes Local Marina Service Provider of the Year 2023

Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard of Antigua and Barbuda won the Local Marina Service Provider of the Year 2023.

Antigua and Barbuda: Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard of Antigua and Barbuda won the Local Marina Service Provider of the Year 2023 award. The honour was presented by the Nautical Tourism Awards hosted by LUXlife Magazine.

The award celebrates those exceeding within the nautical, coastal, and marine tourism markets. Yacht charters, water sports companies and fishing expeditions are a few of the diverse areas featured in the programme.

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication that focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and more.

Jo Lucas, General Manager, Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard, comments: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the recipient of this award, which is directly attributed to our amazing team; they are committed to always going the extra mile, ensuring our guests enjoy a wonderful experience.

He said that the team extends beyond the faces you see day in and day out; they must also recognize those behind the scenes who deliver 110%.

“We thank our customers, from near and far, some new to cruising the region and many who have been with us for more than 15 years. We extend a genuine warm Caribbean welcome to you all and look forward to continuing to serve you in the years to come, ”he added.

Jolly Harbour Marina is the national port of Antigua and Barbuda for salty sailors seeking a first-class, relaxed, and full-service facility.

Recently, the Harbour Marina also announced the opening hours for the Christmas occasion.

Customs and Immigration

The opening hours of Customs and Immigration on December 25, 2023 will be 8:00 AM to 4: 30 PM.

The opening hours of the office on December 26, 2023 will be 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Port Authority

The Port Authority for December 25 will remain close.

On December 26, 2023, the port authority will open from 8: 00 to noon.

The ports will be able to clear into the country on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day, although they will be required to go back to Port Authority when they reopen to complete their process.