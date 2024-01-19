John Cupid Carnival Village to officially open on January 19

The John Cupid Carnival Village's opening ceremony and concert will be held on Friday, 19th January 2024 , know schedule of events

The John Cupid Carnival Village’s opening ceremony and concert will be held at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, on Friday, 19th January 2024, at 6:00 pm.

The evening will be filled with good vibes and rhythm of the old star bands – Terri Lyons, Mical Teja, Olatunji and other renowned artists.

The Queen’s Park Savannah will erupt with an array of cultural treats at the carnival village . as we showcase some of the best in steel pan, calypso, soca, chutney, traditional carnival captains and more.

The attendees will enjoy the art, craft and savour the mouth-watering local cuisine. Admissions to the carnival are absolutely free.

The event is presented by the National Carnival Commission and supported by Caribbean Airlines, the House of Angostura, CocaCola and TTT

Here is the updated schedule of the NCC Calendar of Events 2024

January 2024

January 6: National Panorama small conventional bands semi-finals

January 12: National Panorama small conventional bands finals

January 14: National Junior Panorama finals

January 19: Opening of John Cupid Carnival Village

January 26: National stickfighting preliminaries

January 28: National Panorama medium and large semi-finals “Savannah Party”

29th January 2024: National Extempo preliminary

31st January 2024: National stickfighting semi-finals

February 2024

February 1: Senior kings and queen preliminaries

February 3:

Red Cross Junior Carnival

calypso Fiesta

February 4:

Junior Kings, Queen and Individual preliminaries

National Panorama medium conventional bands finals

February 5: National Junior Calypso Monarch Finals

February 6:

Traditional individuals competition

THA Tobago Pan Champs

February 7:

Senior King and Queens semi-finals

Junior kings and queens finals

National Stickfighting finals

February 8:

Kaisorama – Extempo champion Finals

Conventional individuals competition

Ken “ Professor” Philmore South Central Pan Champs

February 9 :

Re-enactment of canboulay riots

Dragon festival

Traditional carnival characters parade

February 10

Junior parade of bands

National Panorama Large Conventional Bands finals

February 11: Dimanche Gras

February 12:

J’ouvert

Neville Jules bomb competition

Monday traditional parade

Senior parade of bands

Brass bacchanal

February 13

Senior parade of bands

Pan on the road , mas& las lap

February 17: Carnival lagniappe