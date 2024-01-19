John Cupid Carnival Village to officially open on January 19

The John Cupid Carnival Village’s opening ceremony and concert will be held at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, on Friday, 19th January 2024, at 6:00 pm.
The evening will be filled with good vibes and rhythm of the old star bands – Terri Lyons, Mical Teja, Olatunji and other renowned artists.
The Queen’s Park Savannah will erupt with an array of cultural treats at the carnival village . as we showcase some of the best in steel pan, calypso, soca, chutney, traditional carnival captains and more.
The attendees will enjoy the art, craft and savour the mouth-watering local cuisine. Admissions to the carnival are absolutely free.
The event is presented by the National Carnival Commission and supported by Caribbean Airlines, the House of Angostura, CocaCola and TTT
Here is the updated schedule of the NCC Calendar of Events 2024
January 2024
January 6: National Panorama small conventional bands semi-finals
January 12: National Panorama small conventional bands finals
January 14: National Junior Panorama finals
January 19: Opening of John Cupid Carnival Village
January 26: National stickfighting preliminaries
January 28: National Panorama medium and large semi-finals “Savannah Party”
29th January 2024: National Extempo preliminary
31st January 2024: National stickfighting semi-finals
February 2024
February 1: Senior kings and queen preliminaries
February 3:
- Red Cross Junior Carnival
- calypso Fiesta
February 4:
- Junior Kings, Queen and Individual preliminaries
- National Panorama medium conventional bands finals
February 5: National Junior Calypso Monarch Finals
February 6:
- Traditional individuals competition
- THA Tobago Pan Champs
February 7:
- Senior King and Queens semi-finals
- Junior kings and queens finals
- National Stickfighting finals
February 8:
- Kaisorama – Extempo champion Finals
- Conventional individuals competition
- Ken “ Professor” Philmore South Central Pan Champs
February 9 :
- Re-enactment of canboulay riots
- Dragon festival
- Traditional carnival characters parade
February 10
- Junior parade of bands
- National Panorama Large Conventional Bands finals
February 11: Dimanche Gras
February 12:
- J’ouvert
- Neville Jules bomb competition
- Monday traditional parade
- Senior parade of bands
- Brass bacchanal
February 13
- Senior parade of bands
- Pan on the road , mas& las lap
February 17: Carnival lagniappe