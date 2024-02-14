Joella Lloyd wins Women’s 60m final at Tiger Paw Invitational

Joella Lloyd- an Olympian from Antigua and Barbuda, won the Women’s 60m Final at the Tiger Paw Invitational, which is hosted by Clemson University.

Antigua and Barbuda: Joella Lloyd- an Olympian from Antigua and Barbuda, won the Women’s 60m Final at the Tiger Paw Invitational, which is hosted by Clemson University. With her great performance, she marked her first victory in 2024.

Lloyd finished with a season-best 7.27 and garnered love and greetings from the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda. Besides this, Maia McCoy and Victoria Perrow, who is a junior from the University of Kentucky, finished second and third responsibility.

When asked how she felt about her performance, Lloyd said she was blessed and feeling refreshed. “I’m feeling blessed, I had a rough start to the season so it is refreshing seeing some improvement and consistency”. Lloyd also thinks she can improve on the season’s best. “I think I can get my time closer to my personal best or better, granted I am healthy.”

The Clemson-hosted meet was Lloyd’s third indoor meet of 2024.

Joella LIoyd has achieved several records in different championships and showcased her performance with skills. She is considered the true icon in Antigua and Barbuda and is lauded for her dedication to the sporting fields.

In 2021, Antigua LIoyd became the fastest woman in the South Eastern Conference in the United States.

Lloyd claimed the first 60-meter conference title in Lady Vol history yesterday (Saturday, 27th February), tying the school record of 7.15 seconds. Lloyd’s time of 7.15 is the Number 1 mark in the world by any female athlete under 20 years old.

Sprinter Joella Lloyd bowed out of the women’s 200-meter event at the World Athletics Champions being held in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday night. The Antigua and Barbuda athlete clocked 23:38 to finish eighth in Heat 3 of the semifinals against a tough and experienced field, including Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished ahead of the field in a season-best 21:82 seconds.

USA’s Abby Steiner was second in 22:15, while Nigeria’s Favor Ofili finished third in 22:30 seconds. Lloyd will now turn her attention to the Commonwealth Games later this month in Birmingham.