Joeboy, Air Supply to feature in Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

Castries, Saint Lucia: Joeboy is all set to perform in the much-awaited Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, which is scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 12, 2024. In the calendar, the events of the festivals have been unveiled, featuring Pure Jazz and Kingdom Night.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The night will feature the performance of artists such as Voice, Teejay, Romain Virgo and Saint Lucia All-Stars. Further, Pure Jazz will return to the festival on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, featuring Arts and Cultural Components.

The audience will be entertained by the performers, including John Patitucci, Allison Marquis and the Element of the Arts.

Kingdom Night will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, featuring artists such as Donnie Mcclurkin, Marva Providence, Nigela St Clair-Daniel, TABITHA C Prospre, Urban Praise, Adoration and Pause. On the fourth day of the festival, the Pure Jazz will again rock the stage of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. The performers, such as Samara Joy, Vaughnette Bigford, Christa Bailey and Shannon Pinel, will participate in the festival.

The fifth event of the festival will be Caribbean Fusion, which will take place on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Caribbean Fusion will enhance the travel experience of the tourists and showcase the rich culture and heritage.

Machel Montano, Beres Hammond, Ezra D’ Fun Machine Augustin, Meshach and Invasion Band will rock the stage of the Caribbean Fusion. Their performance will enhance the music experience with the proper display of the art and culture of Saint Lucia.

World Beats is set to return to the festival on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Several artists will be part of the event and outline their talents in enhancing the art and culture of Saint Lucia. Davido, Joeboy, Vayb Band, Chiloe Bailey and, DYP, Jon Scedada, Arthur Allain will be part of the event.

The last event of the festival will be “The Ultimate Celebration” on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Air Supply, Baby Face, Michele Henderson, Augustin “Jab” Duplesis, Carl Gustave will perform at the last event.