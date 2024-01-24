Jody Buchanan dies in fatal shooting at Broadgate

34-year-old Buchanan died in fatal shooting at her home in Broadgate of Saint Mary on Saturday, 20 January,

Jamaica: A 34-year-old woman, Buchanan, lost her life in a fatal shooting at her home in Broadgate of Saint Mary, a parish in the northeastern part of Jamaica, on the night of Saturday, 20 January, around 11:40 pm.

The deceased victim woman of the shooting is identified with the name of Jody Buchanan, who worked as a security guard at Broadgate in the Annotto Bay area of the parish.

As per the reports, the incident of the Broadgate shooting took place when the victim, Buchanan, was on the bed at her home. While she was at her home in the night at nearly 11:40 pm, she observed something unusual.

Suddenly, a man entered her house without any permission and invaded her bedroom while kicking the bedroom door. The suspect was armed with a firearm and instantly started firing at the victim with a clear intention to kill her. After the shooting at the victim, the suspect fled from the place immediately.

It is said that the people living in the neighbourhood heard the sounds of explosions and went for help. The police department was immediately informed about the shooting incident at Broadgate.

In response, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the shooting place. After visiting the shooting site, police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for investigation.

At the place of the shooting, police found the lifeless body of the deceased victim, Buchanan lying on the bed at her back, bleeding from gunshot wounds on her upper body. Buchanan was officially declared dead after the examination of the body.

After searching the Broadgate shooting site, police officers found two spent shells of the fired bullet. The investigation is conducted by the Annotto Bay police department, which is tracing the evidence collected to find the suspect involved in the shooting.

People of the communities around the nation and Broadgate are sharing their opinions and reasons to worry after learning about the shooting of the victim Buchanan.

People are saying, “This is just the beginning of the year, and so many crimes are already happening. In the last few days, our police captured many criminals before committing a planned crime. If they were not caught, how many cases would there be around the nation? This really raises concern.”

This case of murder is the first recorded crime in the region of Saint Mary parish this year, which highlighted the efforts of the police department to control the crime, and people are seen appreciating it continuously.

The police officers are also trying to figure out the reason for the fatal shooting as it is still unknown. Officers are also considering all the possible angles related to the case that can be the reason for the crime.