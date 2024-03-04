JNF Hospital makes history with 4 Gynecologists, Endocrinologist and 3 Surgeons: PM Drew

The JNF General Hospital has received an endocrinologist, neurologist, 4 internists, 3 anesthesiologists, 3 surgeons, 4 gynecologists, 7 radiographers, and 2 pediatricians for the first time in the history of St Kitts and Nevis.

The achievements have been recalled by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who said that they have delivered quality healthcare service to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that several things have been added to the hospital for the first time in its history.

Besides this, the hospital has also reinstated psychologists to strengthen mental health care and received the Kidney Transplant Program. The program has marked the transition of the government to highly sophisticated and modern medical care.

PM Drew mentioned that the government has also recruited HR personnel as part of the staff for the first time in the history of the JNF Hospital. The hospital also received the most equipment ever at the same time in its history which included:

The government planted a new anesthesiology and new fluoroscopy machine in the hospital.

Highly advanced ultrasound machines have also been planted for the first time in the hospital. These machines can also perform heart ultrasounds.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has also recruited a new medicine cabinet to empower the health care service for the citizens at the hospital.

PM Drew-led administration also purchased the new CT scan machine.

JNF Hospital also has the highest number of dialysis machines.

The electroencephalogram (EEG) machine has also been implanted at the hospital, aiming to strengthen the neuro department as it will test the brain.

Most upgrades have also taken place at the same time at JNF hospital which included the refurbishment of the morgue, repair of the hospital roof to the end years of leaking, and refurbishment of the hospital foyer.

Besides this, the government has also added that the ACs on the wards for the first time and purchase heavy-duty washing machines to enhance the availability of the linens.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew lauded the achievements and said that this has become possible since the Labour government entered into the office. He said, ”More achievements to come on our way to accreditation.”

He referred to it as “significant strides” and said that these things have happened for the first time in the history of the health and JNF hospital of St Kitts and Nevis.