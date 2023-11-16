Jillian Crooks becomes Caribbean’s second fastest 50yard freestyle performer

At the NC TAC Big Southern Classic, it was Cayman Islands Olympian Jillian Crooks who was raising the standards for the region

Caribbean: The CARIFTA region swimmers continue to show their quality across all formats of swimming. At the NC TAC Big Southern Classic, it was Cayman Islands Olympian Jillian Crooks who was raising the standards for the region.

The TAC Titan athlete had five wins at the meet, but it was her PBs that drew the most attention. What may have missed the swim community this March at the Cary Speedo Sectionals where Jillian won the event is that she became the all time best in the region in the 100 yard backstroke.

In the heats she swam 53.45 . In the final she split 25.56 and 26.81 to win in 52.37. That lowered the longstanding regional standard of 52.77 by Bahamian Olympian Alana Dillette (Auburn). She blasted to a win in a new PB, regional junior and all time best of 51.87.

Her splits were 25.48 and 26.39.So now the region has a sub 52 second backstroker. This makes her the fifth fastest in 17-18 age group in the US this year. She would be 39th fastest of all time in the age group. The future Vol would rank sixth on their all time performance list.

Coming into this meet she was the second fastest active CARIFTA region woman in the 50 yard freestyle. Jillian is also the fastest regional female junior of all time. That was based on her 22.24 from Sectionals . That put her just ahead of Jamaican Olympian and yards standard bearer Natasha Moodie (Michigan) 22.26.

Last week she threatened that time in the heats with a 22.38.In the final she blasted won by over a second in the sprint event. She touched in a new PB, CARIFTA junior best of 22.07. That makes her the fastest active female swimmer. She is the second fastest in the 17-18 age group this season. It ranks her as 33rd all time.

That would put her just outside the Vols all time top ten. the new CARIFTA all time top three is led the G.O.A.T. Bahamian Olympian Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Auburn) 21.34, Crooks and Bermudan Madelyn Moore (Virginia Tech, Northern Colorado) 22.17.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com