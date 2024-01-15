Jiair Meloney charged for double murder in Arima

Jiair Meloney, 25-year-old man charged in the case of double murder, including a pregnant woman and a teenage boy, in Arima.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old man, Jiair Meloney, was charged in the case of double murder, including a pregnant woman and a teenage boy, in Arima, a town in the eastern part of Trinidad.

The suspect is identified with the name of Jiair Meloney who lives in Arima. Meloney appeared in front of the Master of the court on Wednesday, 10 January.

The double murder was committed by Jiair Meloney last year in December 2023.

As per the reports, Jiair Meloney is also charged with shooting three bullets with intent, carrying an illegal firearm, and possessing ammunition without any permission.

Meloney was charged for the committed crimes and offences by W/Cpl Thompson of HBI Region Two on Tuesday, 9 January.

The verdict was given after the advice received from Roger Gaspard, the director of public prosecution, on Monday, 8 January.

The victims of the double murder case are identified as a 21-year-old woman named Amy Walcott, who lived at Mt Zion Road in Arima, and a 16-year-old boy named Roshan Adam Ali, who lived at Demerara Road in Arima.

As per the reports, on the day of the double murder, Thursday, 28 December 2023, the victims were in their house on Demerara Road.

They were in the house with other visitors when, unexpectedly, a suspect went inside the property without any permission.

The suspect was armed with a firearm, entered the house, and started shooting at the victims with a clear intention to kill them.

In the shooting, other than the victims of the double murder, two more individuals got injured in the fatal act.

The police department was immediately informed about the shooting incident in response to which the local police department of Arima took charge.

The officers went to the scene and confirmed the report of the shooting while taking the area under control for early investigation.

On the crime scene, officers found the victims, among whom Walcott, the victim woman, was already dead, and three other victims were bleeding from their wounds caused by gunshots.

The victims were instantly transferred to the Arima General Hospital for medical attention. After all the efforts of the medical staff, Ali was not able to survive and was declared dead officially the next day after the incident on Friday, 29 December.

The other two victims of the shooting were able to survive and received medical treatment on time.

The police department, with the help of inquiries and investigations in the right direction, was able to trace the suspect and arrest him.

The people of the communities who were worried after the double murder incident for the security and safety of the area are now happy with the efforts of the police department.

People are saying, “Well done, officers. We need to appreciate the efforts of TTPS for how they are working hard to stop the crime. There are many crimes still happening, but our police are also taking better steps now.”