Jewel of the Seas docks at Trinidad, brings 2617 passengers

Trinidad and Tobago: Jewel of the Seas docked at Trinidad with the arrival of 2617 passengers on Tuesday, marking the first cruise ship for 2024. The destination welcomed guests from 29 different countries.

On the arrival of the cruise ship, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Trinidad and Tobago hosted the welcome ceremony with quayside entertainment. Cruisers from the United States accounted for over 2400 of the passengers on board the vessel.

During the cruise ship, more than 400 visitors enjoyed pre-packaged tours to numerous tourist attractions throughout Trinidad. Some of the visitors toured the Capital City and they will be followed by trips to Maracas Beach and Mt St Benedict.

Besides this, the passengers have visited several other tourist destinations and experienced the eco-tourism aspect of Trinidad. The passengers will enjoy an eco-experience, like hiking to the Maracas Waterfall and kayaking on the Caroni River.

They also visited the Caroni Bird Sanctuary as they cruised through this sanctuary and enjoyed the tourists’ hotspots. They have also relished the Parami 4×4 adventure and a total of 27 maxi taxis transported visitors to the various sites.

As per the reports, Jewel of the Seas will make inaugural calls on Port of Port of Spain every Tuesday for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

For the new year, the tourism ministry of Trinidad and Tobago announced the schedule of the cruise ship and announced that 14 ships will grace the shores of the country. Cruises such as Jewel of the Seas, Star Pride, Silver Dawn, Celebrity Silhouette, Marella Voyager and Zuideram will dock at Scarborough and Charlotteville Ports in January 2024.

On January 1, the Costa Fortuna made the inaugural call at Scarborough and brought hundreds of passengers on New Year’s Eve. Seabourn Ovation will voyage in Trinidad on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at Charlotteville. Further, Zuideram will dock at Scarborough.

Jewel of the Seas will again dock at Scarborough on January 10, 2024, and Marella Voyager will dock on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Besides this, the Star Pride will be welcomed at Charlottesville Port on January 19, 2024, and the Celebrity Silhouette will dock on January 20, 2024.

Costa Fortuna will also dock at Scarborough on January 21, 2024 at Scarborough.