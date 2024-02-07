Jewel of the Seas brings over 2,000 visitors to Trinidad, shares enriching experiences

Around 2,275 passengers visited Trinidad and Tobago through the Jewel of the Seas on Tuesday at the Port of Port of Spain.

Trinidad: Around 2,275 passengers visited Trinidad and Tobago through the Jewel of the Seas on Tuesday at the Port of Port of Spain. The cruise travellers who visited the destination were from 20 different countries.

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts of Trinidad and Tobago shared glimpses of the passengers and said that they explored the different offerings of the destination. Notably, more than 2,000 passengers onboard the vessel were from the United States only.

The port of Port of Spain was abuzz with exciting activities such as music, dance and culture showcase, and it turned out to be the busiest day for Trinidad. The brief welcome ceremony for the passengers featured presentations on the island’s history and the performances of some local soca stars.

In addition to that, more than 600 visitors took the pre-packed tours and enjoyed the trips to key attractions of Trinidad and Tobago. The passengers visited the attractions such as Maracas Waterfall and the tour Port of Spain.

Besides this, the package also included a trip to mesmerizing beaches such as Maracas Beach and Mt St Benedict. The tourists were also given the chance to explore kayaking on the Caroni River and the scenic beauty of Trinidad under the package.

It was further followed by a Paramin 4×4 adventure for those who love to explore new things on small islands. With the pre-packed tours, a total of 41 maxi taxis transported visitors to the various sites that showcase the island’s history and natural beauty.

With the arrival of the Jewel of the Seas, the tourism sector of Trinidad and Tobago was highlighted and the local businesses get the chance to enhance their markets. The street vendors, food sellers, restaurants, taxi operators, tour guides and local business holders were given the chance to enlighten their market through the pre-packed tours.

The Jewel of the Seas will continue to dock at the Port of Port of Spain every Tuesday for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

Passenger’s experience

Passengers onboard Jewel of the Seas shared their experience in Trinidad and said that they had explored the country’s true cultural aspects. They said that the key attractions of the destinations were amazing, making their visit successful.

One added, “The visit to the destination is amazing and the offerings of the Jewel of the Seas has added new layer to their travel experience.” The passengers added that they have experienced true beauty of the Caribbean region and expressed desire to visit again.