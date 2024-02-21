Jewel of the Seas brings 24000 passengers in Trinidad

Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas made an inaugural call on Port of Port of Spain, Trinidad on Tuesday with 24000 passengers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas made an inaugural call at the Port of the Port of Spain, Trinidad on Tuesday with 24000 passengers. The tourists representing 27 nationalities explored the culture of the destination and enjoyed its exclusive offerings.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Trinidad and Tobago hosted a hearty welcome ceremony for the tourists, guests, and captains onboard the vessel. The Ministry also shared glimpses and said that the tourists enhanced their knowledge about the traditions of Trinidad and the wider Caribbean.

The team of visitor ambassadors and tour operators arranged the welcome ceremony and showcased the best of the island to the visitors. They also ensure and adopt proactive measures for their safe and enjoyable stay in the country.

According to the ministry, around 678 cruise passengers onboard Jewel of the Seas booked the pre-booked tours and traveled around the city of Port of Spain. Besides this, these tourists also visited several iconic local spots such as the House of Angostura, Mount St Benedict, Paramin La Vigie Lookout, and Maracas Beach.

The passengers expressed pleasure and said that the experience of exploring Trinidad was amazing as they visited several places. They added that the trip was amazing and the food provided them with a great experience.

One passenger said,” Trinidad and Tobago is one of their favourite holiday destinations, and visiting the country through the cruise enhances their travel experience. We loved everything on the island as it is always refreshing to visit the country.”

Another stated,” The environment of the country was warm and provided a picturesque escape to the worries of life. The cruise traveling around the shores of Trinidad was amazing and we will visit the country again.”

The cruise season 2023/2024 is at its peak in Trinidad and Tobago due to the arrival of thousands of passengers on one ship.

Earlier, Jewel of the Seas docked at Trinidad on February 7, 2024, and is scheduled to visit the country every Tuesday. Last time, the vessel carried more than 2,000 passengers onboard, out of which 6,000 visitors enjoyed pre-packed tours of the country.