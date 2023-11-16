JetBlue’s inaugural flight A320 departs from St Kitts and Nevis

JetBlue’s inaugural flight A320 left the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts for New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Denzil Douglas showed immense delight on the connectivity of flights between both the countries.

The Foreign minister said that St Kitts and Nevis is expecting the arrival of nationals and the visitors to participate in the Christmas Festivities and year-round activities.

He has thanked Hon. Marsha Henderson and her Team for her commendable efforts for the nation’s growth.

JetBlue had officially launched services between New York’s JFK International Airport and St. Kitts and Nevis’s Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) with its inaugural flight on Thursday, 2nd November 2023.

The flight services between New York and St Kitts and Nevis will operate 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on the A320. JetBlue stands out by offering year-round availability.

JetBlue has brought with itself its award-winning services, low fares, and a better airline option.

The Government and tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis embraced the JetBlue flight with water cannon salute and traditional Kittitian welcome. The commencement of this incredible journey was celebrated by St Kitts and Nevis with immense joy.

“JetBlue will help to boost our economy”, says Denzil Llewellyn Douglas.

The launch of JetBlue flights in St Kitts and Nevis will foster the travel and tourism industry. The country will welcome travel enthusiasts, beach lovers and sun seekers to adore the beauty of the island.

The addition is ensuring a boost in economy of the nation. The arrival of JetBlue will bring in opportunities and growth in business for the nationals and locals. It also promises job creation bringing in more employment and contributing significantly to nations prosperity.