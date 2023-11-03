JetBlue touches down at St Kitts from New York for first time

JetBlue’s inaugural flight has touched down at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: JetBlue’s inaugural flight has touched down at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The service flew into RLB International St Kitts from JFK, New York, for the first time. JetBlue will service this route three days per week year-round.

This opens up yet another option for travellers to get to the island with the renowned service offered by the 6th largest air operators in North America.

On hand were Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew and his cabinet colleagues, as well as JetBlue executives, Tourism officials and local and international stakeholders to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Drew indicated that Min of Tourism Marsha Henderson, who is currently recovering from successful surgery, was watching the live stream of the work she put into negotiating this agreement with JetBlue to service this New York/St Kitts Nevis route.

He also expressed pleasure and extended greetings to the Ministry of Tourism. He said,” We wish every success to this venture for both JetBlue and St Kitts Nevis Tourism/travelling public.”

The Tourism Ministry also extended a warm welcome to the newest addition to the skies. The ceremony featured cultural appearances, dance and music, and a wide display of the richness of the tradition of St Kitts and Nevis.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also shared glimpses of the touching down of the flight of JetBlue. He said that the passengers have been welcomed in the country with a red carpet.

He said that the flights will enhance the connectivity between St Kitts and Nevis and the United States. Denzil Douglas said,”Red Carpet Welcome for JetBlue to RLB, All year round direct flights from the USA to SKN.”

Douglas also extended wishes to Marsha Henderson for great achievement. He said,” We welcome Jet Blue on its inaugural flight from JFK to RLB International Airport …today, Thursday 2nd November. There will be three flights weekly, year round. Jet Blue will help to keep us connected with our families and friends in the United States.”

He also wished for a long-term partnership with the airline.

Notably, JetBlue 9511 touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport for the first time. The airline operated a charter flight to St Kitts and Nevis from Fort Lauderdale in March 2022.