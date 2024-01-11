JetBlue to welcome first-ever female CEO- Joanna Geraghty in Feb

JetBlue Airways is all set to welcome its first women Chief Executive Officer- Joanna Geraghty who will replace current CEO Robin Hayes

New York: JetBlue Airways is all set to welcome its first women Chief Executive Officer- Joanna Geraghty who will replace current CEO Robin Hayes. The announcement was made by the US carrier on Tuesday and said that Hayes will retire on February 12, 2024 for health reasons.

Geraghty has currently been serving as the president and chief operating officer since 2018. She has been working at JetBlue for nearly 20 years and has taken care of responsibilities such as commercial performance, brand and marketing company’s operation and revenue management.

Besides this, she has also served the positions such as executive vice president of customer experience, chief people officer and associate general counsel since 2005. While serving as the board member of the JetBlue Foundation, she has worked for the advancement of aviation education and careers in communities.

After the announcement, Geraghty expressed pleasure and extended gratitude to the management for giving her responsibility. She said that she will work for the betterment of her career with strategic initiatives, innovative ideas and significant measures.

Outlining her vision, she said that the airways will focus on the return to profitable growth, and generate sustainable value for shareholders. She also expressed pride over the accomplishments achieved by the Airways in the last 20 years.

She said that JetBlue is a disruptor and always attract people with its efficient industry leading customer experience. She added that it is privileged to provide service for the airways which has always been a great choice of the customer.

Further, the current CEO Hayes also added that the pressures and challenges of the role of the CEO have somehow forced him to step down from the position. He said that his doctor advised him to focus more on health and well-being otherwise it will cause harmful effects.

A United States sixth-biggest airline, JetBlue is known for its customer experience and seamless travel. Notably, the airways had also given the bid to buy Virgin America in 2016, but it was further bought by Alaska Airlines.

Notably, JetBlue will become the first airline to appoint a female CEO.