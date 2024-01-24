JetBlue to launch flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024

JetBlue is all set to provide service of the flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024

St Vincent: JetBlue is all set to provide service of the flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024. The airline has added the country to its list of Caribbean destinations for the service of the flights this year.

The service of the flights JetBlue is given to countries such as Barbados, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Trinidad, which are situated in the southern Caribbean. Now, St Vincent and the Grenadines will also be added to the list, which will be helpful for the enhancement of its tourism season.

The revelation of the flight service was made by Carlos James, who is the Tourism Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. He said that the flights would enhance the tourism sector and encourage people to travel the country frequently.

He also outlined that the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will announce at least one new airline in the coming weeks. They are also intended to join the country by the end of the year. He said that JetBlue will provide service to the country in 2024, and there will also be other airlines.

James refused to reveal the names of other carriers but said that he is confident that JetBlue will land in St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024. Along with that, discussions have also taken place between JetBlue Airways, JetBlue Vacations, and Sandals Resorts International (SRI) on the revival of the service.

He said that they are also looking for ways to increase the flights of the different airlines to the Caribbean region. JetBlue also provides service to the majority of Sandals’ islands, and St Vincent and the Grenadines will also be part of it.

The negotitations in the meeting have also asserted the aspect of increasing flight frequency. The introduction of the new flights of JetBlue to St Vincent has turned into the outcome of the meeting of the authorities with the airline.

Founded in 2000, JetBlue provided service to several Caribbean destinations due to their demand among tourists.