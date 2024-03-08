JetBlue resumes flights from New York to Grenada at US$250

JetBlue resumed non-stop direct flights from New York to Grenada at the price of as low as U$250.

Grenada: JetBlue resumed non-stop direct flights from New York to Grenada at the price of as low as U$250. The service of the flight at this price will remain valid until May 2024, marking the potential of the destination in the tourism industry.

The flights will fly from New York to Grenada at 2:53 pm, while they will return on the same route at 8:53 pm. JetBlue currently operates flights to Barbados, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Trinidad in the southern Caribbean.

Pure Grenada took to Facebook to announce the resumption of direct flights to Grenada and invited tourists to book their flights on the official website of JetBlue. The resumption of the flights marked the commitment of the tourism sector towards uplifting the airlift sector.

JetBlue also operated the non-stop weekly service between Grenada and Boston as it was started on November 4, 2024. The airline provided year-round flights which operate weekly flights on Saturdays, departing Boston Logan International Airport at 8:00 am and arriving in Grenada at 1:43 pm.

The returning flight departed Grenada at 3:03 pm and arrived at BOS at 7:04 pm, enhancing the travel options for tourists from across the globe.

Besides this, Grenada also served non-stop flight services from airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Airways, interCaribbean, LIAT, and Caribbean Airlines. Besides this, the flights of SVG Air will also start the service of flights to Grenada.

These flights provide service to Grenada for 3x weekly, 2x weekly, 9x weekly, and 5x weekly.

The flight of JetBlue from New York to Grenada will provide an authentic travel experience to tourists who are seeking to explore the Spice Isle of the Caribbean. The flights are also aimed to enhance the connectivity between the two countries, further strengthening the ties between Grenada and JetBlue.

Grenada is known as the “Spice Isle of the Caribbean” due to its unspoiled beauty and authentic lifestyle which offer the ultimate tourism experience to travelers. The country consisted of 40 white sandy beaches which also included Grand Anse Beach, 15 breathtaking waterfalls, five chocolate factories, three-rum distilleries.

Grenada is known for its more than 30 unforgettable dive sites which also include the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean, “Bianna C” which is the World’s First Underwater Sculpture Park. The country also offers a tranquil environment and peaceful locations to spend vacations.

Spice Isle is also a much-anticipated Carnival of Grenada, featuring a showcase of the culture and performances by well-known artists.