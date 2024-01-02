JetBlue A320 with peacock livery lands in St Kitts from New York

JetBlue A320 featuring the new peacock livery landed in St Kitts from New York on the occasion of New Year 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: JetBlue A320 featuring the new peacock livery landed in St Kitts from New York on the occasion of New Year 2024. The arrival of the flight marked the peak tourism season in the country as tourists visited to spend the festivities.

JetBlue offers non-stop, year-round service to St Kits and Nevis from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York. The airline launched its first flight to Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Airport in November 2023.

The airline provides services to the country every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, which is three days a week. The time of the departure of the flight on the A320 aircraft from New York is 8:29 am. While, the time of the arrival of the flight on the A320 aircraft at St Kitts and Nevis is 2:14 pm local time.

Additionally, St Kitts and Nevis enjoys several non-stop flights of numerous airlines, including United, VistaJet, American Airlines, interCaribbean Airways and Caribbean Airlines.

St Kitts and Nevis have also hosted the welcome ceremony at the Kayan Jet Private Lounge, which was attended by members of the cabinet, including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, officials from the Ministry of Tourism and representatives from JetBlue Airways operations.

The airline has expanded the operations and connection between St Kitts and the United States. The government of St Kitts and Nevis has also rolled out the red carpet to welcome the inaugural JetBlue flights.

The airlift of St Kitts and Nevis has witnessed a surge and positioned it as a premier tourism destination. The service of several flights makes it a premier Caribbean vacation spot. Several new routes have been developed under the new services.

A new route connecting Barbados and St Kitts has also commenced operations on July 29, 2023, bolstering a range of options for travellers.

Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Marsha Henderson, said that the airlift of St Kitts and Nevis expanded to new heights and surged the economy of the country.