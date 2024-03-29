JetBlue A320 (N618JB) lands at Piacro International Airport

Trinidad and Tobago: JetBlue A320 (N618JB) showing belly titles landed at the Piarco International Airport of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday. The glimpses of the flight went viral on social media and the blue lining of the aircraft graced the airport.

JetBlue started its first-ever flight to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on February 25, 2014, as the flight arrived from New York’s John F Kennedy Airport. The tourism authority hosted the celebration to welcome the flight with dancers and another cultural showcase.

The first-ever flight touched down in Port of Spain around 1:29 pm local time which is welcomed by the officials of Trinidad’s government. On that day, the passengers experienced an almost Carnival-like atmosphere and created a long-term partnership between Trinidad and JetBlue.

JetBlue also resumed the service between Trinidad and New York on September 26, 2021, which was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. It provides four flights weekly and enhances the connection within the Caribbean region.

In July 2023, JetBlue also commenced a “Red Eye” flight from New York until the first week of September 2023 and enhanced the presence of Trinidad and Tobago in the market of the United States. The destination is considered popular among the tourists as they travelled to the island to celebrate several festivals and carnivals.

During the period, JetBlue provided additional service to Trinidad and Tobago and made the local community showcase the true culture of the country. The Ministry of Transport of the country also announced that the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority has granted JetBlue a license to operate from Port of Spain to New York on November 13, 2024.

JetBlue Airways also planned to start a new non-stop flight service to Trinidad and Tobago from Fort Lauderdale and enhanced their presence in Florida. The service of the flights enhanced the travel experience of the tourists travelling from New York to Trinidad and Tobago.