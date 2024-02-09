JetBlue A320 makes wet landing at St Kitts amidst stormy weather

St Kitts and Nevis: JetBlue A320 has made a wet landing at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts, from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, on Thursday. The wet landing has marked amid the bad weather conditions that have prevailed in the country.

The arrival of JetBlue has also marked the commitment of the government of St Kitts and Nevis towards the enhancement of the airlift sector. The airline offers non-stop direct service to the country, allowing tourists explore the destination seamlessly.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the service of Jetblue from New York on November 2, 2023. The flight touched down on that day at RLB for the first time. With the introduction, the flight started its operations in the country every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The service was announced with low fares and better options for customers on a route with limited competition. JetBlue used its Airbus A320 aircraft for the operation from New York to St Kitts, which is also known as the airline’s award-winning service.

The service featured the most legroom in coast, fast, free and unlimited broadband, complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks and seatback entertainment at every seat.

After the announcement, Vice President of Networking Planning at JetBlue- David Jehn added that they are always eager to diversify their network and provide the customers with enhanced travel experiences to more destinations across the globe.

He said that the non-stop route has allowed the travellers to visit to and from St Kitts and provided them with access to all other countries of the Caribbean. The aim of the route was also one of their steps to strengthen their presence in the region.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also expressed pleasure with the service and said that the airline has helped in boosting their economy. The three times weekly services from New York have also diversified the access of St Kitts to several other markets.