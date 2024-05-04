Jazz’n Creole Festival to celebrate fusion of fashion, cuisine in Portsmouth

The highly anticipated Jazz’n Creole Festival will set the stage this weekend with a soldout VIP experience and cultural showcase

Roseau, Dominica: The highly anticipated Jazz’n Creole Festival will set the stage this weekend with a soldout VIP experience and cultural showcase. Patrons will be given a chance to experience a fusion of Rhythm fashion and cuisine across Dominica.

Jazz’n Creole Festival will feature Jamaican American Reggae artist as the headliner along with Dominica’s won Michele Henderson and the Swinging Stars Band, Li Li Octave- a daughter of Dominica G soil and the singing sensation and violinist Mappi from Reunion Island.

This year’s festival is themed” Rhythms of the Nature Isle, with a fashion theme being Creole Fusion.” Preparation for this year’s event has been in full siwng with the tongue of Portsmouth gearing up to welcome a weekend of vibrancy as the 13th edition of the festival has inspired an array of Fringe events.

Still, to come this weekend, the events are the basketball classic at Benjamin’s Park, Carib Hype at HHV parking lot in PE at Portsmouth, Jazz on the Rooftop at Atlantic View Resort in Anisme, Jazz by the Riverside at Rosalie Bay and Jazz in Parade at Paradise Valley.

These fringe events are scheduled for Saturday, with a jazz after-party planned for Sunday at Bell Hall Beach Resort, as well as Jazz Seafood Lime on Monday. Over the years, the event has drawn patrons from across the region to celebrate Dominica’s culture and this year is expected to be no different.

Patrons are encouraged to support both the Fringe events and the main stage event of Jazz’n Creole all while prioritizing safety. The event is aimed at promoting the culture and vibrancy of Dominica as the region and as the tourist destination.

With its unique cultural offerings, the festival will enhance the tourism economy and provide exceptional business to locals, street vendors and small business holders.

The festival also serve as the platform for many to showcase their talent and skills and bring themselves in the front of the national and international community