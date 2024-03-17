Jamarco Johnson to represent Barbados at overseas training, football tournament

Jamarco Johnson- a former student of St Alban’s Primary School is all set to develop his football career by attending overseas training and tournaments.

During his performance in school, Marco as he is affectionately called, represented St Alban’s in football and track and field and over the years he has performed with admiration on the field.

In 2018 in his first ever BFA tournament at the age of 8, Marco won the Guardian Youth Cup Under-9 best defender and tournament MVP when he assisted his team to victory.

In 2019, he won the Under-11 Barbados Cup tournament ‘Best Mid-Fielder’ award playing on the winning team and later on he won the Under-9 BFA ‘Scotia Bank Cup tournament , ‘Best Mid-Fielder’ award when his team placed second in that tournament.

Later that year, he won the Guardian Group Cup Under-9 ‘Best Mid Fielder’, ‘Most Goal Player’ and ‘Tournament MVP’, again assisting his team to victory.

By August 2022 Marco was called to represent the island on the National under-14 football squad that participated in the 2022 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series in the Domincan Republic in August.

Marco switched clubs to train with KickStart Rush Football Club and in his debut match for his new club he scored 6 goals in a friendly under-17 match which his team won against Blaze Football Club.

Last year at the age of 13 he won the Guardian Group Cup Under-15 ‘Best Mid Fielder’ and ‘Tournament MVP’ when he led his team to victory in that tournament. He was called up to represent the Island on the National Under 15 football squad that participated in the Under-15 Concacaf in Curacao in August.

Marco was one of a squad of sixteen young footballers from the Kickstart Rush Club who were selected to compete in the International Rush Cup Youth Football Tournament, which was held at the Sandpiper Bay Resort & Halpatiokee Park in Port St Lucie, Florida, last summer.

While the Bajan team placed third in the competition, where they were the lone Caribbean team competing against teams from North, Central and South America for the Rush Cup title, they managed to impress the Directors of the tournament with their skills and behaviour, and they were invited to return for this year’s tournament.

After the Rush Cup in Florida, Marco was one of the four boys invited to play in the big’ 2024 Rush International Player Cup’ after one of his goals made the top three highlight ‘Rush Cup goals’ in 2023.

Marco is currently training with the Kick Start Stars Senior team, which was promoted to the Barbados Premier League.

Marco benefitted from an overseas summer training program in the UK in 2022, and he has been invited back to train with teams such as Arsenal and clubs such as Reading and Crystal Palace.

Jamarco is also a track and field athlete and represented St Albans at NAPSAC and the St Michael school at BSSAC.

Marco has the talent and desire to take his football to the highest level, and to do so, he is seeking to participate in overseas tournaments and training programs, which are all very costly. However, his parents cannot afford the cost of his football development and they are going all out to fundraise to ensure that Marco gets the opportunities that he deserves.