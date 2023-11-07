Jamaica’s Emily MacDonald roars to fastest season opening in NCAA

Emily MacDonald of Jamaica secured the record in the NCAA as roars to fastest season opening times in 50 (23.21) and 100 (50.79) Yard freestyle for Columbia Lions

Jamaica: Emily MacDonald of Jamaica secured the record in the NCAA as roars to fastest season opening times in 50 (23.21) and 100 (50.79) Yard freestyle for Columbia Lions.

Team Jamaica’s Emily MacDonald continued her good showing for 2023 in her season opener for Columbia .

Competing at Percy Uris Natatorium in New York against their traditional seasoner University of Pennsylvania Emily raced to her best season opening times in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle.

In the 100 yard freestyle she lead from the start to take the victory in 50.79 (split 24.23). In 2022 she won the race in 51.88 (split 24.87) . It was a third place finish in her freshman year. Then she touched 52.42 (split 25.42).

The Bolles graduate is the second fastest swimmer in programme history.Her PB stands at 49.56. The school record is 49.36 set by Mary Ashby in 2019.

In the 50 yard freestyle the junior continued her unbeaten streak against the Quakers. As freshman she won in 23.77. Last year she took first place in 23.51. This year Emily won by almost half a second to touch in 23.31.

MacDonald is the school record holder at 22.43.

In the opening event the 200 yard medley relay she was the fastest anchor leg of the field with a split of 22.73. Her Columbia A team won in a time of 1:43.52.

The last event the 400 yard freestyle relay the Quakers edged Columbia 3:27.60 to 3:28.01. Emily had the fastest opening leg of 51.65.

Columbia triumphed over Penn 159 to 141.

