Jamaicans invited to declare possession of spiny lobsters, deadline is April 7

The citizens of Jamaica are asked to declare their possession of spiny lobsters as the deadline is set for April 7, 2024.

Jamaica: The citizens of Jamaica are asked to declare their possession of spiny lobsters as the deadline is set for April 7, 2024. The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) announced that the possession of any species of the spiny lobster or the crustacean’s parts or products would be considered illegal between April 22 to June 30, 2024.

The citizens seeking to possess these species during the period will have to get the special permission from the authorities. NFA CEO Dr Gavin Bellamy announced that the people are not allowed to harvest lobsters at the time of the close season of the crops. The season kickstarted on April 1, 2024.

CEO added that the citizens must have to sell or give away lobster during the close season which will its first 21 days. However, the declaration of the possession of spiny lobsters should be made by April 7 and the close season would also ensure the sustainability of the sector.

The citizens are not allowed to possess spiny lobster in any form whether it is fresh, frozen or in any other state. People who found offending the rules and regulation will have to face punishment and will be prosecuted under the Fisheries Act, 2018 and attendant regulations.

On the other hand, people seeking to store these lobster are asked to take special permission during the period between April 22 to June 30, 2024. The government of Jamaica would also declare these products as lawfully fished before the starting of the close season. The aim of these rules and regulations is make lobster available for the domestic or export markets.

The second announcement of the Jamaica government featured that the citizens would have to consume or dispose of all the lobsters in their possession by April 15 and if the conditions is not fulfilled, the application should be submitted to the NFA to get permission to store this lobster until July 1, 2024.

Through the request, the candidate will have to explain the details of the products and statement should be issued that the product will be stored, sold, overseas or exported. The request should also feature the name and address of the intended approved storage facility which should be accompanied by a valid export license.

The applicant will not be given access to the lobsters in storage until July 1, 2024.