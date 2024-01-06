Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce features in Essence magazine

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica’s five-time World 100m gold medallist, has been featured in the January-February 2024 issue of Essence magazine.

The announcement was made by Fraser Pryce through her Instagram account on Thursday, 4 January 2024. She stated that her life on and off the track was covered by the American-based lifestyle magazine in one of their articles.

While expressing her excitement and pleasure, Fraser-Pryce stated in her post “I had the pleasure of being featured in the Jan/Feb 2024 @essence issue that celebrates Black Women in Sports. Thank you @missjabali for the thoughtful interview where we discussed life both on and off the track. On stands now.”

Moreover, Fraser-Pryce is one of the most celebrated athletes who has won ten gold and four silver medals. She is the only sprinter who has won five world titles in the 100 m race in the years 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2022.

It is to be noted, that Fraser Pryce is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a five-time world champion in the 100m race. She is also a recipient of gold and silver medals at the World Athletics Championships.

Fraser-Pryce, a dominant force in women’s sprinting, has acclaimed more 100 m titles globally than any other athlete in history.

Further, she came from a humble background and has now managed to win the 2008 Beijing Olympics and by winning that she acclaimed the title of being the first Caribbean woman to win gold medal in the 100 m. She is the third woman in history to defend a 100 m title in the London Olympics.

She became the first mother in 24 years to claim a global 100 m title in the year 2019 and her win at the age of 35 made her the oldest athlete ever to become a world champion in the year 2022.

Furthermore, Fraser-Pryce was given the nickname of “Pocket Rocket” for her remarkable achievements. She was also included on the BBC’s list of 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world in 2019. She was also recognized as the greatest 100 m sprinter of all time by CBC Sports in 2022.