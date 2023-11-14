Jamaican sprinter Emily MacDonald shines in NCAA

Top Jamaican sprinter Emily MacDonald remained unbeaten in the sprint freestyles in their contest against Yale on Nov 11

Caribbean: Top Jamaican sprinter Emily MacDonald remained unbeaten in the sprint freestyles in their contest against Yale on Nov 11.

She posted the first victory in the 50 yard freestyle. Competing at the Kiphuth Exhibition Pool she touched in 23.54. MacDonald turned back the challenge of the Yale duo of Jessey Li 23.62 and Caroline McCurdy 23.70.

In the 100 yard freestyle she again denied Yale the win when she topped the field in 50.83 (24.69). MacDonald led the field for the entire race for the victory. McCurdy saw runner up this time in 51.13 .Her teammate was Vivian Weng was third in 51.93.

In the 200 yard medley relay the Columbia junior had the second fastest freestyle anchor leg of 22.85 .The Lions A team finished third in 1:43.80.

In the last event of the day the 400 yard freestyle relay the A team placed second finished second in 3:28.85. It was Emily who swam the second leg that had the fastest split . She was recorded at 51.03.

The Lions went down to the Bulldogs 99-201.

On November 4 in Tallahassee Florida a number of the CARIFTA region stars put their talents on display in a tri meet featuring FSU (Florida State), Alabama and LSU (Louisiana State).

In the water for FSU was Mika Heideyer of Team Martinique and Team Jamaica’s Gabrianna ” The Transporter” Banks . For LSU was the Banks teammate Sabrina Lyn. Earning victories on the day was Max Wilson of the US Virgin Islands for FSU and Zarek Wilson of Team TTO and Alabama.

It would be Max who got the individual victory in the 100 yard backstroke . He touched the wall in a SB of 47.79.There would be another SB in a second place effort in the 200 yard IM .The time 1:51.40 would read. There would a sixth place finish in the 1:49.51 in the 200 yard backstroke , another SB. In the 200 yard medley relay he stroked yet another SB of 22.82. His team placed fourth in 1:29.36.

For Zarek his win came in the 200 yard freestyle relay. He led off the team in a PB of 20.13. Alabama won the race in a time of 1:19.56. The PB was on the cards as earlier in the meet he swam 20.29 for fourth. His old PB had stood at 20.26 from December 2022.

In the 100 yard freestyle he split 21.44 en route to 44.67 for fourth place.

His Alabama placed fifth behind Max’s FSU team in the 200 yard medley relay. Zarek had a split of 21.66 as they touched in 1:30.23.

