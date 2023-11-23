Jamaican Nathaniel Thomas shines in 2023 Prudue event

At the start of the meet his best stood at 20.61 (split 9.94) at the start of the month. In the morning he recorded a time of 20.59

Jamaica: Purdue ‘s Jamaican freshman Nathaniel Thomas continued to make inroads in the all time Jamaican rankings. Competing at his school’s Invitational on the opening day he lowered his 50 SCY PB in the heats.

That earned him a second swim in the B final. There he put up splits of 9.76 and 10.68 to stop the clock in 20.44.That placed him fourth overall.

The Campion College graduate is now the fastest active swimmer for Jamaica.

He passes Joseph Black, a standout for Kenyon College to be seventh fastest all time among Jamaican men. Black set his PB of 20.50 in 2019.

The top six performers of all time are Nico Campbell of Florida Southern University 20.43 (2018),Jevon Atkinson representing Longhorn Aquatics 20.26 (2014),Brad Hamilton 20.09 North Carolina (2009),Sion Brinn LSU 20.07 (1995), Jason Adams Dickinson 19.80 (2014) and Justin Plaschka 19.30 Notre Dame (2018).

Earlier in the session Thomas split in 20.31 in the 200 yard freestyle relay time trial. His second leg helped the Boilermakers team to a time of 1:20.95.

Louisiana State University’s Jamaican freshman Sabrina Lyn built on the wealth of senior experience to set two new 50 freestyle PBs at the ART Adamson Invitational.

This year Lyn made her senior team debut this year with stops at the CAC Games in El Salvador in June, World Aquatic Champs in July and the PAN AM Games in Chile in October. A baptism of fire that includes competing in the tough NCAA Division I Lyn has responded well to show her mettle.

In her first mid season Invite in Texas, the alma mater of countrywoman ,the legendary Alia Atkinson she started off on the best note ,a PB. This meet also has LCM heats and SCY finals format.

In the 50 metre freestyle she had a PB of 26.75 from the 2022 CCCAN Champs. That would be lowered to 26.64. The Bolles graduate earned herself a second swim in B final. There she would have double joy.

Her splits were 11.20 and and 12.04 to stop the clock in 23.24. That earned fifth place and she was the second fastest freshman on the day.It bettered her best of 23.57 from the 2021 Florida high school State Champs.

Her PB was on the cards after her anchor performance in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Lyn records her fastest ever relay split of 22.66. Her team finished eight of the 24 that entered. The Tigers total time of 1:31.96 represents the fastest team Lyn has ever been a member.

