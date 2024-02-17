Jamaica to host King Alarm Amateur Tennis Series

Jamaica is all set to host the King Alarm Amateur Tennis Series in the nation from 21st to 25th February 2024.

Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica is all set to host the King Alarm Amateur Tennis Series in the nation from 21st to 25th February 2024. It is to be noted that the tennis administration of Jamaica has made an appeal to the interested ones to register themselves for the series.

Tennis Jamaica shared the details of the registration process on their official Facebook account and said “We ready again! Still, a few days left to enter! It will be another amazing Tennis Jamaica event! Thanks as always to our sponsors for making events like this possible.”

Notably, the people have still the chance to register themselves as the entries will be closed on Monday, 19th February 2024. The players can participate in a maximum of two events. Moreover, the players entering two events may be required to play back-to-back matches.

Interested ones can register themselves by contacting David Sanguineti at 876-319-8123 or Tennis Jamaica at 876-671-4809. The players can also get themselves enrolled via the website tennisjamaica.tournamentsoftware.com.

Available events that people can get themselves registered for

• The ladies can participate in (A) & (B) Singles

• The Men’s can participate in 1, 2 & 3 Singles

• The Men’s Class 2 or 3 and Ladies A or B can participate in Mixed Doubles

• The interested ones can also take part in the 60 and over event

Additionally, people had to pay the cost of $3500 per event to enroll themselves for the particular game. The sponsors of the tournament include KingAlarm, TruShake, Degree, Sports Development Foundation, Scotiabank, Mailpac Group, Wata and Powerade.

Furthermore, the games will be played at Eric Bell National Tennis Centre 2A Piccadilly Road, Kingston 5.

The tournament is a great platform for all the players to showcase their skills, talents, abilities and techniques. It also opens doors of many opportunities for the players as it not only acknowledges their talent but also hones their game.

Such events play a pivotal role in improving the mental and physical health of people. It also helps them to build sportsman spirit enhance their strengths and correct their weaknesses in the game.