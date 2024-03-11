Jamaica to host CARICOM leaders as they plan to discuss crisis in Haiti

Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana and Chairman of CARICOM gave confirmation to the media on Friday that CARICOM leaders will be in Jamaica

Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana and Chairman of CARICOM gave confirmation to the media on Friday that CARICOM leaders will be in Jamaica on Monday to assess the situation in Haiti, considering the dire straits that the French speaking Caribbean nation finds itself in.

Haiti has had the focus of CARICOM, the United Nations and other stakeholders in the region, as nations in its vicinity, as well as the rest of the world is coming to grips with the collapse of law and order in the nation, which has been accompanied by political and economic instability.

President Ali gave a succinct statement in which he confirmed speculations that Caribbean leaders and government representatives will attend the aforementioned meeting in Jamaica in their capacity as responsible partners who wish to help Haiti secure its future.

He added that Caribbean leaders have maintained open channels for dialogue between themselves, major stakeholders in Haiti and Prime Minister Henry.

President Ali stated the following, “Whilst we are making considerable progress the stakeholders are not yet where they need to be. We are acutely aware of the urgent need for consensus to be reached. We have impressed on the respective parties that time is not on their side in agreeing to the way forward. From our reports, the situation on the ground remains dire and is of serious concern to us.”

In his opinion, the meeting was set up as the matter is urgent, considering the rate at which the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate and Caribbean leaders must come together to find a solution for it.

“It is vital that this engagement be at as high a level as possible to send a clear message of unity between CARICOM and the international community as we work together to provide the critical support to the Haitian people at this time of crisis for them.”

A big question that has been on everyone’s mind is whether Prime Minister Henry will take part in the proceedings or not. Unfortunately, President Irfaan Ali’s statement neither confirmed nor denied his presence, fueling the intrigue surrounding the event.

Prime Minister Henry, who took over Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July of 2021 and now finds himself stuck in Puerto Rico, unable to return to Haiti. He is responsible for signing an agreement in Kenya recently, which allows the United Nations Security Council to sanction the use of an international force led by Kenya itself, to travel to Haiti and help stabilize the situation in the Caribbean nation.

The gangs which have taken control of most of Haiti’s capital city have stated with conviction that they will help establish a new government, which will be facilitated by Durin Duret Jr. who is a judge and will be the Chairman, supplemented by the former police commissioner and former rebel leader Guy Philippe, as well as religious leader Francoise Saint-Vil Villier.

Jean-Charles Moise, a very vocal leftist leader, stated the following while conversing with the media, “PM Henry and all the other members of the government must resign or they will face the consequences.”

The CARICOM meeting will not be attended by every member of the community and will see only the members of the extended bureau taking part in the proceedings.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Dominica’s Roosevelt Skerrit are part of the group and will be present in Jamaica.

President Ali used the opportunity to assure the people of Haiti that Caribbean leaders continue to work towards finding a reasonable resolution to the current scenario and will make every possible effort to ensure that they have a better future to look forward to.