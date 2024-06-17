Jamaica: Police official shoots man during speed chase, netizens demand probe

Police official fatally has shot a man in an attempt to stop the high-speed vehicle at Williamsfield, Manchester on Sunday

Jamaica: Police official fatally has shot a man in an attempt to stop the high-speed vehicle at Williamsfield, Manchester on Sunday. The high-speed chase and shootout resulted in the death of the one occupant out of the three who were present in the white Toyota Mark X motor car which was involved in the incident.

As per the initial reports, police were present at Kendal where the vehicular check has been taking place and suddenly at about 5: 00 pm, a white Toyota Mark X motor car tried to escape the check and turned around, seeming that they attempted to elude law enforcement.

Further, the motor car travelled towards Williamsfield and then again police team tried to stop the vehicle. In this attempt of the police officials, the high-speed chase and shootout become successful, however, three occupants of the car tried to escpae the vehicle.

In this incident, Mark X crashed into pickup near the Williamsfield train line and the police officials have also reached there to catch the occupants. The driver of the pickup received minor injuries to his hand as he tried to seek cover during the shooting.

Then, the Mark X futher travelled and stopped near Hope Village at a bar where police have also reached. However, two occupants left the car and escaped on foot, while a third occupant was found suffering from the gunshot wounds that were shot by the police officials on the spot.

The man was then taken to the hospital where he was declared dead and the area have been cordoned off by the police. Now, the investigation on the matter has also been launched by the authorities to know the motives behind the entire incident.

Netizens also reacted to the incident and demanded proper probe into the matter as they provided some insights on the incident.

One added,” This seems very fishy to mi su Yu mean fi tell mi no gun was recovered.” Another added that the man was around 14-years-old who was killed by the police.