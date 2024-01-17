Jamaica police arrests Tucker and Bundy with ganja

Jamaica Police seized illegal ganja possessed by two suspects named Tucker and Bundy in an operation on Friday,

Jamaica: An operation by the Kingston Eastern Police resulted in the seizure of a quantity of ganja possessed by two suspects, Sherman Tucker and Kenneth Bundy, illegally in the vicinity of the General Penitentiary on Friday, 12 January, around 10:50 pm.

On Monday, 15 January, the Jamaica Constabulary Force shared information about the successful operation.

As per the reports, The Kingston Eastern Police conducted an operation at the intersection of Bow Lane and Water Road in the vicinity of the General Penitentiary in which they arrested two suspects.

The suspects were charged with being involved in illegal activities like possessing ganja in large quantities and dealing ganja in the market against the law. The quantity and value of seized ganja have not been disclosed by the police yet.

The charged suspects are identified as a 42-year-old man named Sherman Tucker, who works as a barber and lives in the Dam Head Crescent of Spanish Town in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica.

The other suspect is identified as a 54-year-old man named Kenneth Bundy, who lives at Melbrook Heights in Kingston 17, in the capital city of Jamaica.

As per the reports from the Elletson Road Police, a team of police officers was on regular patrol when, unexpectedly, they found a suspicious white Probox motor vehicle parked along the roadway.

The suspicion of the police officers was aroused due to the strange behaviour of the individuals sitting inside the vehicle. To clarify the doubt, police approached the occupants of the vehicle.

Around 10:50 pm, police searched the vehicle on the spot, which resulted in the discovery of 26 parcels in the vehicle. After the examination, it was found that the parcels were carrying ganja inside, resembling the form of vegetables.

After the investigation, it was declared that the suspects, Sherman Tucker and Kenneth Bundy, were involved in the illegal marketing of ganja in Jamaica and were trying to smuggle items into the lockup.

The suspects were immediately arrested by the police officers and eventually charged with possessing ganja and related offences. It is expected that suspects will be presented to the court soon.

People of the communities in Jamaica, after hearing the arrest of Sherman Tucker and Kenneth Bundy in case of ganja possession, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “Criminals are finding different ways to run their illegal business in the nation. Don’t know how many such incidents are happening illegally in the country, from weapons to drugs. There must be big connections they are having with officials who are helping them.”

In praise of the police officers, people are saying, “This is an example of what quality our police department is of. Our officers got such good training that they could smell the wrong things around. Keep on doing such great work.”

Police officers are conducting investigations and also interrogating the suspects to find more clues which can help in the arrest of more involved criminals.