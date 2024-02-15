Jamaica mourns loss of Police Constable Renardo Spence in tragic collision

A 30-year-old Police Constable who was assigned to the Spanish Town traffic department died in an accident on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 in St Catherine, Jamaica.

It is to be noted that the victim has been identified as Constable Renardo Spence. As per the information shared by the Central Committee of the Police Federation, the accident occurred due to a collision between two vehicles.

As per the reports, Constable Renardo Spence was driving his vehicle and he collided with a motorcar in the near surroundings of Island Farm Gutters in Old Harbour. Due to the collision of the vehicles, Renardo faced multiple injuries all over his body.

Subsequently, he was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was examined by the doctors on duty and was pronounced dead by the medical practitioner. Moreover, the authorities are probing the matter and they have promised to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Such incidents shed light on the importance of applying stringent rules and guidelines to combat the increasing accidental rates. The administration of the nation has also ensured to improve road safety and to conduct campaigns to educate the public about safe driving practices, the importance of wearing helmets, and seat belts and the dangers of drunken driving and over-speeding.

Various residents of the community took to their social media accounts and extended condolences to the friends and family of the deceased and expressed their views on the news.

One person with a Facebook account Jennifer Jenkins commented “So sad…young youth be strong parents my condolences to your family and friends. Rip officer.”

“Condolences to the family and friends of the officer. These things do happen we are not operating in a perfect world,” wrote Kylie Jones.

Another person while raising doubt on the incident commented “I cannot understand how two bikers travelling in opposite directions collide and in the same breath a bike and a car collide both going in opposite direction. I think something is wrong with the headspace of our people. Something is absolutely wrong with our brains.”