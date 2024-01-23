Jamaica: Henry found not guilty in 2013 Old Harbour stabbing case

Henry found not guilty in St Catherine Circuit Court on Monday from case of killing 27-year-old man by stabbing in Old Harbour in 2013.

Jamaica: A 31-year-old man, Henry, was found not guilty in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Monday, 22 January, from a dispute in the 10-year-old case of killing a 27-year-old man, Callahan, by stabbing in Old Harbour, a town in the Southern part of Jamaica, on 6 June 2013.

The man is identified with the name of Damon Henry, who lives in Old Harbour town, whereas the deceased victim of 2013 stabbing, identified with the name of Travis Callahan, who was a labourer also lived in Old Harbour.

As per the reports, the verdict of the court came in favour of Damon Henry after the cross-examination of the witness who lost his credibility while recording a statement on the 2013 Old Harbour stabbing. Henry was charged in the murder case in 2013 at the age of approx twenty-one.

It is mentioned that the claimed witness of the incident, who is a lady, gave statements to the police in which she previously claimed that she had seen the incident herself.

In her recent statement, she twisted it after cross-examination and admitted that she never saw the incident herself but heard from others about what happened that day.

Based on the unstable statements, Henry Dr Kes Miller’s and Dianna Mitchell’s attorneys raised the point in court. They said the claimed witness had no credibility and could not be trusted as solid proof against Henry.

In response, Justice Yvonne Brown agreed with the attorneys and said, ”No evidence was presented by the main witness to make a nexus between the offence, and therefore, the ingredients of the offence were not proven.”

Justice Brown mentioned, “The witness is manifestly unreliable. Therefore, I cannot put the case to the jury for deliberation.”

Straight after, the jury was instructed to mark the verdict as not guilty on the basis of no credible evidence against Damon Henry in the 2013 Old Harbour stabbing case.

People around the nation and in the communities of Old Harbour, after learning about the case of not guilty Henry, charged with stabbing in 2013, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “Why our justice system is so poor. The man suffered for the last ten years. That’s cruel. He lived the life of a criminal without committing any crime. And we see real criminals revolving in open, threatening lives of people, and nothing happens to them.”

People also said, “what about that witness? She is real criminal who wasted the life of innocent without any reason. She must be punished and not left in open. That will be the real justice.”

Henry made several appearances in court in the case of the 2013 Old Harbour stabbing. For the last ten years, he always maintained his innocence.