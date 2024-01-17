Jamaica continues to grapple with Dengue fever in 2024

Jamaica has been witnessing outbreak of dengue fever in 2024 as a total number of 1,534 cases confirmed on January 11, 2024

Jamaica: The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica stated on Thursday that the nation continues to record higher numbers of dengue fever infections and deaths in 2024, as is evident from the rise in confirmed cases to 1,534 as of the 11th of January 2024.

The Ministry has also said that patients in the nation are suffering from Dengue Serotypes 2, 3, and 4, out of which Dengue Serotype 2 has been identified as the dominant strain. It has also been disclosed that according to cursory estimates, a total of 19 dengue-related deaths have occurred since the year began, out of which six have been confirmed and 13 have been deemed suspected to be caused by dengue.

The release of this information has been sobering for the nation’s citizens and the government as they have come to realize that dengue cases continue to rise even in 2024. Thus, the disease has the potential to pose a significant threat to the populace if not kept in check.

The areas of Kingston and St Andrews recorded the highest number of cases, with the figure for these two regions standing at 1,499 at the current moment. Going by the trend that the medical system of the nation is seeing, that number is expected to rise.

St Thomas on the other hand, continues to record the highest number of cases per 100,000 citizens, coming in with a figure of 696.1, followed by Trelawny (551.7) and Hanover which has recorded 497.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The cohort of the population which has been affected by the disease the most is the 5-to-14-year bracket. This sub-group has presented with 885.3 cases per 100,000 individuals, which is alarming for the nation.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, issued a statement with the intent of warning citizens and ensuring that they take every possible precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones from this illness.

“Persons are asked to play their part in ensuring that the dengue cases are minimised by monitoring water storage containers for mosquito breeding; keeping surroundings free of debris; destroying or treating potential mosquito breeding sites; wearing protective clothing and using a DEET-containing mosquito repellant.”

Medical professionals of Jamaica have also warned citizens against the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen or other such pain medications as they tend to exacerbate the issue, when used to treat dengue and worsen the effects of the disease.

This is an important aspect of the medical advisory issued to tackle dengue as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are often used by individuals to treat cases of fever without medical guidance. If a patient is suffering from dengue, the use of these drugs is contraindicated.

It is important to note that negligence in this regard can lead to a severe dengue infection which can often cause multi-organ failure and haemorrhages, as well as a severe deficiency of fluids which can send the body into shock and lead to the death of a patient.

Medical authorities in Jamaica have advised citizens to seek medical attention as soon as possible if they experience symptoms such as fever, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding under the skin (petechial rash), mental confusion and physical weakness.

Much has been made of the fact that dengue is a temperature-sensitive disease which is often at its peak when weather conditions are relatively warm.

The fact that the most dominant strain (Dengue Serotype 2) in Jamaica is also the most severe is not a good sign in the fight against the disease.

Many observers have also piled the blame for this issue on the consistently warmer temperatures caused by global warming, which is supposed to have made the problem worse. Evidence to support this notion comes from the revelation that prior to 2007, dengue outbreaks in Jamaica would occur once every 10 years on average.

This has not been the case since 2007, as the frequency of dengue epidemics in the nation has risen to once every 3-4 years, which has become a cause for concern.

To compound the issue, the weather conditions experienced by Jamaica in the summer of 2023 made the nation the perfect breeding ground for dengue-carrying mosquitos who proliferated around the nation in large numbers.

The drought the nation went through made water storage in large containers the norm, which is the perfect place for mosquitos to breed. Following the dry season, the nation went through a rainy phase, which became a contributing factor.

The fact that all four strains of dengue are prevalent in Jamaica has also led to hyperendemicity, which has made the process of controlling the disease and treating it even harder.

In 2023, the rate of hospitalization due to dengue stood at 73 people per week, which was largely driven by the fact that Dengue Serotype 2, the most severe strain, was the most prevalent in the nation.

For many who hail from Small Island Nations such as Jamaica, the spread of a climate-sensitive diseases such as dengue becomes a sore spot as they often feel that they are paying for the bad practices employed by larger nations which contribute significantly to the climate crisis yet seem to be insulated from many of its most drastic effects.

It is vital to note that Jamaica has been dealing with this particular dengue outbreak since 2023 and the nation’s medical and public health professionals have now come to realise that a shift in weather has not made too much of an impact on the situation.

Thus, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has come to the conclusion that action must be taken at an individual level to ensure that the population is working towards limiting the spread of Dengue fever collectively, to safeguard the nation.

The hope is that with the compound effect of precautionary measures taken by the public and good treatment practices by medical professionals, Jamaica will be able to contain the disease effectively.

This is of great importance to Jamaica since children between 5 and 14 years have had to bear the brunt of the disease, which is not ideal owing to their tender age and the severity of the disease.