Jamaica: C-TOC seizes counterfeit goods worth $100 million

Jamaica: The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) of Jamaica conducted a monumental bust, seizing counterfeit goods worth $100 million in Downtown Kingston on Wednesday, 17th January, 2023.

The operation was conducted on Barry Street between 11:00 am and 3:45 pm, resulting in the arrest of one individual who is said to be associated with the illegal enterprise.

This seizure is being dubbed a great success for the authorities in Jamaica, especially considering the amount of goods involved. Through its actions, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) of Jamaica has dealt a major blow to organized crime in the nation and has made a dent in the coffers of the counterfeit market in the nation.

Law enforcement officials were in the midst of conducting routine searches in the area when they stumbled upon the opportunity and conducted the seizure.

Officials were surprised to come across an establishment which was storing large quantities of ‘Crocs’ footwear which turned out to be counterfeit. These and other items were seized by the authorities, who estimated the value of the seizure to be around $100 million or more.

The authorities have refrained from revealing the identity of the individual arrested in connection with this seizure, due to the fact that investigations into the counterfeit market are still underway.

The authorities wish to ensure that any accomplices of the individual arrested, are not alerted and can be located at the earliest.

This action has helped bring a degree of stability to the area as it has forced criminals involved in the production, smuggling and distribution of counterfeit products to sit up and take notice.

It has also served as a warning from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) of Jamaica. The action is seen as a show of intent from the organisation which is looking to limit criminal activities in the nation, considering the rise in crime that the nation has been grappling with, in recent times.

Such seizures also help assure the citizens of the nation that the authorities are making significant efforts against organized crime, which is considered to be at the root of the rising rate of violent crimes in Jamaica.

By hampering the economic progress of such organisations, the authorities are aiming at destabilizing them and forcing them into desperate situations, thus making it easier to arrest such criminals and disband their networks efficiently.