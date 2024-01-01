Jahzara Claxton named most decorated sports personality for 2023

2023 has remained great for Claxton, who is a cricketer, track star and footballer and has achieved numerous positions in different championships

St Kitts and Nevis: Jahzara Claxton has been named the most decorated Sports Personality for 2023 in St Kitts and Nevis. She has received several accolades and made records in sports, showcasing the journey of hard work and dedication.

2023 has remained great for Claxton, who is a cricketer, track star and footballer and has achieved numerous positions in different championships. She proved herself by keeping this year filled with determination and passion.

Her 2023 has started with her selection in the West Indies Women’s U19 team as they toured South Africa. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and other officials of the government of St Kitts and Nevis extended wishes to the player and lauded her hard work.

Besides this, Jahzara Claxton was the U18 champion as she secured victory in Victrix Ludorum. She is one of seven trailblazers inducted into the pioneering women’s gallery. She also picked up four wickets for 19 runs in six overs against Pakistan, restricting them to 162 runs in the West Indies vs Pakistan series.

Further, she also completed CARIFTA 50 and opened doors to several women athletes in several athletic championships. Further, she also secured a gold medal at the ALBA Games in Dominica, making a great way for her sports career.

Additionally, she also broke the 14-year-old Javelin Record with her competence and good work. Claxton also toured Pakistan with West Indies ‘A’. She has also entered the WCPL Draft and accomplished her cricketing career.

For the Women’s Premier League, Claxton has been drafted by Barbados Royals as she worked efficiently for her cricketing career.

Coming ahead, 2023 has also included her debut in the WCPL, and she took a maiden wicket in the match, raising eyebrows for her good performance. Under the captainship, her team secured victory in the Women’s Premier League.

Along with that, Claxton has been selected to participate in the inaugural West Indies Academy and scored a winning penalty to secure championship honours.

She has also been named St Kitts and Nevis Person of the Year 2023 for her phenomenal achievements in the sports sector.