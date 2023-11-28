Jaheem Clarke and Abijah Nemdhari qualify for CARIFTA 2024

Jaheem Clarke and Abijah Nemdhari have joined DeCheynelle Thomas for the upcoming CARIFTA Games slated for Grenada in March 2024 from St Kitts and Nevis

Denzil Douglas has congratulated the two new qualifiers, Mr. Jaheem Clarke and Mr. Abijah Nemdhari who have joined DeCheynelle Thomas for the upcoming 51st CARIFTA Games slated for Grenada in March 2024 from St Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Jaheem Clarke and Mr. Abijah Nemdhari both qualified at the SKNOC Track and Field Classic meet in Nevis in the U17 Boys Javelin event with a throw of 49.69m and 45.12m respectively.

The St Kitts and Nevis Track and Field classic meet was held on Sunday, 26th November 2023 at 1:00PM in the Nevis athletic stadium meet.

The event was fiercely competitive receiving over 200 entries to compete for CARIFTA 2024 qualifiers.

Jaheem Clarke is a member of the Fast Twitch track Club. He is also a promising cricket player and played Leeward Islands Under 15 team in 2022.

Abijah Nemdhari is a member of the Over-the-Top Track Club.

DeCheynelle Thomas was Bronze Medal Winner at the 50th CARIFTA GAMES held in 2023 and is all set to shine at the 51st CARIFTA GAMES to be held in 2024. She was the youngest competitor and competed for U17 Girls 400m. She completed her 400m race in 55.46 seconds.

She became the first qualifier for the CARIFTA games 2024 in the 400 m after completing the race in 57.30 seconds.

Grenada won the vote to host CARIFTA 2024 in the Isle of Spice. Its the third time that Grenada is hosting the event . The inaugural ceremony took place on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023 .

It is said that over 700 athletes along with sports officials will be attending the significant event.3 million dollar has been budgeted for the 2024 CARIFTA .

The 51st edition of the tournament will take place from march 30th to April 31 2024 at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.