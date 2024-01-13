Jada Kingdom’s song What’s Up tops charts amid controversy

What’s Up (Big Buddy) by Jada Kingdom achieved the No. 1 spot just after two days of release on Apple Music in Jamaica on Friday.

Jamaica: The new song What’s Up (Big Buddy) by Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom achieved the No. 1 spot just after two days of release on Apple Music in Jamaica on Friday, 12 January. She also became popular on YouTube amid controversy with Sean Kingston.

The song occupied the spot of No. 6 on the island nation just after the 24-hour of its release and eventually beat trending songs like Dutty Money Riddim by Rvssian and GoGo by RajahWild to gain the top spot.

The ranking of the top songs on Apple Music is set on the algorithms that calculate the consumption of the songs by the people of a particular region.

Jada Kingdom is a 25-year-old singer from Kingston, Jamaica, who got recognition after her appearance in the One Way song by Sean Kingston. She is also a successful model and runs her own swimwear brand called Jadur Kastel.

The achievement just came after the release of her last song named Staff Lazarus which came amid the controversy of the singer Jada Kingdom with another artist named Stefflon Don.

Both artists are seen as rivals, and controversies kept revolving around them on social media as they kept posting against each other.

The Staff Lazarus song by Jada Kingdom was also released as a diss track against Stefflon Don, who was promoting the Hurting Me song and was posting against Jada, calling her a liar.

The controversies started around two artists after Stefflon Don released the teaser of her new song a few days ago.

Jada Kingdom raised the issue of the lyrics used in the teaser, which she named Don Cullinan, which is scheduled to release on the Dutty Money Riddim.

The controversy actually got elevated when Stefflon Don changed the lyrics of his song, added the name of Jada to it, and released the song.

The cold rivalry between both the artists became known to the public when Burna Boy, another well-known singer who was also in a relationship once with Stefflon Don, talked publicaly about buying a Birkin for Jada Kingdom.

The public is witnessing back-to-back releases by both artists while targeting each other. In this heated rivalry, Stefflon Don released her first song against Jada Kindom named Dat a Dat, in a replay of which Jada Kindom released her tester song.

Straight after, she followed with the release of the London Bed song, which then got replied to by Stefflon Don with a song named Dead Gyal Walking.

The latest song in the rivalry of both artists is Steff Lazarus against Stefflon Don. The public is waiting for what kind of reply Stefflon will come with or if the issue will be sorted out.

With the media coverage and the attention of netizens amid rivalry, Jada also achieved the No. 1 spot on YouTube in Jamaica with her song London Bed. The song is used by netizens across social media platforms to make their own content, getting more than 4 million impressions.

On the other hand, the Dead Gyal Walking song by Stefflon Don is in the seventh spot on YouTube Jamaica, beating What’s Up (Big Buddy) song by Jada Kingdom in the ninth spot.

While the controversies are going on, people on social media are seen supporting Jada Kingdom, declaring her the winner as she became the leading topic on Twitter around 10 and 11 January.

On social media, people compared Stefflon Don with the movie villain named Teddy Bruk Shot and mentioned his dialogue, “You gone too far, Biggs”.

Some people also said, “We can’t wait until the two artists make up issues like Vybz Kartel and Mavado whose Gully vs Gaza Lyrical dispute ended at the Champions In Action concert while both were on the stage.”

People are also saying, “This is just a publicity stunt to gain popularity. We seen this multiple times. People like fools are supporting them like it is a war. Why they can’t see that they are getting attention like never before. This is just cheap politics by cheap people we are stupid.”