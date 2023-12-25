Jacqueline Williams is first female to umpire England tour of West Indies

Jacqueline Williams of Jamaica became the first female umpire from the West Indies to officiate in a Men’s T20 International match.

Jacqueline Williams played the role of umpire during the second T20 clash between West Indies and England in Grenada.

The consideration of Williams in the match has created history and gained huge appreciation from across the region. She extended gratitude for the honour and said that the feeling is great as it has opened several opportunities for other women cricketers.

She expressed her great honour and said that the opportunity is amazing and great in the history of West Indies cricket. She also promised to give her best and said that the achievement had marked her hard work and commitment toward cricket.

The achievement has been well appreciated by the people of the West Indies as they poured wishes to Williams. Netizens called her “Jackie” and said that this was great news for West Indies cricket. They motivated Williams and asked her to do their best job.

During the match on Thursday, Willimas stood in the middle and joined experienced umpire Gregory Brathwaite. On the other hand, Leslie Reifer jr also played the role of television umpire in the match. The fourth umpire for the match was Patrick Gustard, with Richie Richardson, the former West Indies captain, as the Match Referee.

Williams further expressed pleasure and said that the feeling was like a dream come true. She said,” It’s a good feeling to be the first, but I hope I won’t be the last.”

England was on a tour of the West Indies and participated in a series of matches of ODI, T201 and Test matches. West Indies lead the five-match series and secured victory in the tour.

The matches kickstarted on December 12, 2023 at Kensinton Oval, Barbados which was won by West Indies by four wickets. The last match of the series was held on December 21, 2023, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.