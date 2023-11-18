Island Beat to feature Caribbean Clash once again in Saint Lucia

The Caribbean Clash annual flagship event of the Auto Sound Club will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Promenade, Beausejour

Castries, Saint Lucia: Island Beat is all set to return to culminate the alternative sports session in Saint Lucia. The Caribbean Clash annual flagship event of the Auto Sound Club will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Promenade, Beausejour.

The competition will feature an annual celebration of independence and other fun activities to attract both visitors and competitors from various Caribbean islands. The participating countries will be Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica, Martinique and Trinidad and Tobago.

While partnering with IASCA Caribbean, the event is designed to demonstrate great mobile electronics performances. It will select the best car audio systems within the established categories.

The event will also determine the possibility of a new record holder for the loudest sound vehicle in the Caribbean. The competitors from St Vincent and the Grenadines will be part of the event in Saint Lucia. The country has a dominance in their own local sound competition held during the island’s 44th independence celebrations.

Some of the major cannons defending Fair Helen for Island Beat 2024 will be none other than Jason Jankie’s “Hotrod” Miguel Clifford’s “Team Freshnuts” Daron Gerald’s “The Orange Car” and Nyaim James’s “Blue Pill.”

Smaller guns making up the arsenal include The Dark Knight, Thanos, Cash Out Sounds, Vicious Sounds, Serious Note, and the audacious Unruly Sounds.

The Saint Lucia Auto Sound Club is proud to be working with Ministry of Youth Development and Sports once again in hosting such a highly anticipated and internationally recognized event to celebrate the island’s 45th independence celebrations and promote alternative sports in Saint Lucia. All proceeds from Island Beat will go towards charity as SLASC is a non-profit organisation.

The island beat will bring the best car audio of different caribbean countries at one platform. It will entertain the audience and enhance the travel experience of the patrons seeking to explore adventures.

