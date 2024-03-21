Isis Gaskin, Lashay Wilkinson qualifies for 2024 Barbados CARIFTA team

Isis Gaskin and Lashay Wilkinson have been selected on the 2024 Barbados CARFITA track and field team after qualifying in the girls’ 3,000m event.

Barbados: Isis Gaskin and Lashay Wilkinson have been selected for the 2024 Barbados CARFITA track and field team after qualifying in the girls’ 3,000m event.

Gaskin, a national triathlete, has represented Barbados locally, regionally and internationally. She was one of the female competitors in the ‘Americas Triathlon World Cup’ which was held on the Mighty Grynner Highway last Sunday.

An outstanding triathlete, Isis competed in the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation (TTTF) National Duathlon in 2022 and placed second among the females and 9th overall. She also participated in the 2022 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships in Bermuda on September 24th and 25th on a national team that placed 5th out of the 19 countries.

Last year at the 2023 Triathlon and Aquathlon CARIFTA Games in Bermuda, Isis won a gold medal in both events of 16-19 age group and a silver medal on the mixed relay team. She was also on the national team at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago last August.

Isis was one of five triathletes who braved conditions and participated in the ‘East Coast Triathlon Festival in Richmond, Virginia in May last year, where she competed in the Junior elite 16-19 age group sprint triathlon distance (750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run).

As a result of her outstanding performances, Isis was nominated for the BOA’s ‘National Junior Female Sportsman‘ for the year 2023.

Further, Lasahy will make her first appearance for Barbados on the national CARIFTA team after being selected to compete in the girls’ 3,000m event at the 2024 CARIFTA Games in Grenada over the Easter Weekend.

Last year Lashay was a clear winner in the junior girls 1500m in 36.40 minutes at BSSAC and this year, she christened the newly laid track at the Usain Bolt complex, when she captured gold in the 2024 BSSAC opening event, the Open girls’ 3000 metres in a time of 11:16.06 minute.