Interschool Minigirls Primary Basketball returns in Antigua and Barbuda

The schedule of the 2024 Cool and Smooth Interschool Minigirls Primary Basketball has been unveiled in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: The schedule of the 2024 Cool and Smooth Interschool Minigirls Primary Basketball has been unveiled in Antigua and Barbuda. All the games of the tournament will start at 3 pm at JSC.

The matches of the tournament will take place in two rounds, and the first round started on January 19, 2024. Four teams have participated in the tournament, including Post Millennial Academy, JT Ambrose Primary, Cedar Grove Primary and Sea View Farm Primary.

The results of these matches will determine the points table and position of the teams for the semi-final and then the final round of the tournament. These matches will also analyse the performance of the athletes and make them ready for several international games in Basketball.

The schedule featured the first match between Post Millennial Academy and JT Ambrose Primary, who fought against each other on January 19, 2024. On the same day, the match between Cedar Groove Primary and Sea View Farm Primary has taken place.

However, the sports authority has yet to confirm the winners of these matches.

The third match of the tournament will be held on January 26, 2024, between Post Millennial Academy and Sea View Farm Primary. Another match of the day will be held between Cedar Groove Primary and JT Ambrose Primary.

The matches for February 2, 2024, will take place between Post Millennial Academy and Cedar Grove Primary, while JT Ambrose Primary and Sea View Farm Primary are another match set for the day.

The second round of the tournament will kick off on February 9, 2024. The first match of the round will be held between Post Millennial Academy and JT Ambrose Primary. The second match of the round will take place between Cedar Grove Primary and Sea View Farm Primary.

Post Millennial Academy and Sea View Farm Primary will come face-to-face in the fourth match on February 23, 2024. Another match for the day is set between Cedar Groove Primary and JT Ambrose Primary.

The last two matches of the round two will take place on March 1, 2024. The first match of the day will take place between Post Millennial Academy and Cedar Grove Primary, while the second match will be JT Ambrose Primary and Sea View Farm Primary.