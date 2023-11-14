International Men’s Day rooted from Trinidad and Tobago

Every year, International Men Day is celebrated on November 19 which originated from Trinidad and Tobago.

Due to this, each year the country witnesses a public holiday as well.

Significantly, the theme for this year given by UN in this regard is “Zero Male Suicide.”

The day is celebrated to mark the achievements and the contributions of the men which in majorly gets neglected in normal days.

The day is specifically to celebrate men and make them realize their worth.

History

The day was first introduced in 1999 by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

However, the idea for the day first came from Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh from the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

He specifically chose this date for the day because it was his father’s birth date and he wanted to cast light on excellent males as good role models.

UNESCO provided its support for the idea and the date was declared as International Men Day.

Theme – Zero Male Suicide

The theme for the year is set to highlight the issues related to mental and physical health of men.

The need of this theme also aims at promoting a safe and secure environment for men for the happy and healthy well being.

The study has also revealed that the suicide rate among men is high than women which raises the need of generating awareness in the society.

This even raises the question that why is the high suicide rate in case of men than women?

And the answer to this has been provided by the studies that men work for their family and when they fail in providing all the necessities and luxuries to the family. The disturbed mental health forces them to take such actions.

The celebration of the day helps in making them realize their need and value. In major cases, they are the only bread earners of the family and deserve the best in return.

The initiative taken by making this a theme would definitely bring some positive change in the society.

