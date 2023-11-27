Interesting transformation in man: From wearing underwear to panties

A man says that he replaced his underwear with his girlfriend’s panties. He said the story is of years ago, he was dating a woman and she asked him to do so for the first time.

A man says that he replaced his underwear with his girlfriend’s panties. He said the story is of years ago, he was dating a woman and she asked him to do so for the first time.

And the moment he put on the panties , noticed that his girlfriend was not liking it. She even asked him to take that off immediately. However, he loved this replacement.

But did not speak as he thought his girlfriend would hate him if he would quote this to her.

Interestingly, he already had a panty fetish. In simple words, even before being asked to do this by his girlfriend, he had the desire to do the same.

In connection with this, he even revealed that he had dated many women, used to love them all when in panties.

Moreover, he used to guess everyday as well that what type and color panty his girlfriend is wearing. Even he used to buy them occasionally which even the girls used to love.

“None of them ever complained about getting free underwear,” said the man.

Secretly, the boy even kept the collection of panties. On this, he revealed that whenever he used to buy the panties for his girlfriend.

He every times bought an extra pair and kept that with him which has been discovered to be a very interesting collection.

Further, the boy even used to wear those when he used to be alone at his place.

Fast forward the time went and he used to do it on a regular basis, a sudden change knocked the door and he threw all his panties’ collection away.

Although, this gave him so much disappointment so he started doing this again and accepted that it has become a part of his life which he has already accepted.

Then, he even started telling his girlfriends every time he started dating without thinking about whether she would like it or not.

Then for a specific time period, he used to switch underwear and panties as per his choice.

However, eventually decided to not to wear underwear anymore and now only wear panties.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com