interCaribbean ATR42-500 suffers engine failure, makes emergency landing at Antigua

interCaribbean Airways ATR42- 500 suffered an engine failure on takeoff from Antigua and Barbuda and made an emergency landing back at VC Bird International Airport.

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways ATR42- 500 suffered an engine failure on takeoff from Antigua and Barbuda and made an emergency landing back at VC Bird International Airport. Initially, flight #634 was set to arrive at Tortola on British Virgin Island, but couldn’t do so because of the aforementioned complications.

The last-minute capture of the interCaribbean ATR42 landing went viral on social media which garnered the attention of the audience who reacted to the engine failure situation. As per the initial reports, the emergency landing of the flight turned out to be a success as the aircraft landed safely at the airport.

interCaribbean Airways provides non-stop direct service to Antigua and Barbuda for four days a week and passengers from the Dominican Republic are permitted to travel to the destination. The service connecting Antigua to Barbados, Guyana, St Vincent, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Dominica as well as twice-weekly flights to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands started on December 17, 2021.

Besides this, the airline also provides service between Barbados and Antigua with the frequency of 7 to 11 weekly flights which came into effect on April 22, 2023. Through the service, the airline connects destinations across the Caribbean including Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Dominica.

The service of interCaribbean Airways provides seamless travel options to passengers travelling to Caribbean destinations. These connections enhance the travel experience for passengers, providing efficient and streamlined travel options within the Caribbean.

The flights between Turks and Caicos and Antigua were launched in 2021 and operated twice each week. The flights will operate on Wednesday and Saturday.

The emergency landing of the flight at Antigua and Barbuda marked the potential of the VC Bird International Airport for securing the airlift sector.

Netizens reacted to the emergency landing and expressed pleasure on the safe landing. Many added that they suspected engine fire due to visible smoke when it departed. One added,” A “non-event” (meaning everything should be fine) when the procedures are followed.”