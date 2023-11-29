interCaribbean Airways introduces ATR 42-500 baptised Raymond S

The ATR has been installed in honour of Raymond Simmons, who has worked for the company since the beginning of operations- 31 years ago.

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways announced the addition of another ATR 42-500 baptised “Raymond S” (VQ- TRS). The ATR has been installed in honour of Raymond Simmons, who has worked for the company since the beginning of operations- 31 years ago.

interCaribbean Airways took to Facebook and shared information about the new instalment. The authorities in the airways expressed pleasure and showcased their commitment towards the enhancement of the travel experience.

Raymond Simmons a son of the soil and Turks Islander, is the Station Manager in the capital island, Grand Turk.

In the picture, the Chairman and Founder Lyndon Gardiner are shaking hands with Mr Raymond Simmons. With this ATR42-500, interCaribbean Airways will now fly 3 ATRs added to the fleet in 2023, with seven more slated to join us in early 2024.

The addition of these aircraft will replace the flagship Embraer 120 aircraft with greater capacity and more comfort while being more environmentally friendly.

The aim of the new aircraft is to bring new features and seating capacity. It will provide effective travel options and additional benefits. The greater capacity, and more comfort will make travellers enhance their travelling.

interCaribbean Airways is the leading regional airline serving intra Caribbean flights to more destinations across the Caribbean islands than any other airline.

A current and planned network of 27 cities with plans for even more are in the works. The network stretches from Havana to the west, Barbados to the east, and Guyana to the South.

Notably, interCaribbean Airways also installed the Bombardier CRI 700 series aircraft. At that time, the chairman of the airline said that the introduction of the new aircraft is aimed at expanding air service in the region.

The aircraft featured 2×2 seating, which aimed to improve the travel experience of the airways. The aircraft arrived in Providenciales on Sunday, September 17, 2023. It began operations on Monday, September 18, 2023.

