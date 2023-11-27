Inter Caribbean Airways introduces extension in its services

Inter Caribbean Airways introduced an extension in its service to the other places across the Caribbean on November 26, 2023.

Interestingly, the extension at present has a projected network of 27 cities. And, many more are in process to be introduced. The team and officials are working on it.

Moreover, the network revealed the projected extension from three different regions to three different directions which are as follows:

Havana towards the West

Barbados leading towards the East, and

Guyana heading towards the South

Such a launch by Inter Caribbean Airways is completely bound towards connecting people to the Caribbean through this introduction.

Furthermore, the Turks and Caicos based Inter Caribbean Airways sling with the normal routes offer seasonal routes as well.

Importantly, the seasonal routes are as follows:

Between Havana, Kingston and Jamaica

Between Montego Bay and Kingston

Between Turks and Caicos Island and Puerto Plata

Between Tortola and St Maarten

Along with this, the planned route in the route map of Inter Caribbean Airways is yet revealed only from San Juan to St Kitts and Nevis.

The work for other routes is under process.

In general, the airways has connections with 17 countries and 25 destinations. For this the route map is provided here:

Moving further, the airlines join other tours and travels as well which offer new explorations.

As few days ago, an update of Inter Caribbean Airways came forward about its association with World Travel Market 2023 in London.

The airlines even mentioned that it remained the most influential event across the world. And their presence there as exhibitors enabled them to escalate the brand awareness.

Also, it provided an aid in generating new business by showing an extraordinary connectivity in the region.

Not only this, the Inter Caribbean airways is committed towards the safety and security of their passengers as well.

In concern with this only, the airlines last week informed the public prior about the cyclone projections to commit their duty towards safeguarding the passengers.

